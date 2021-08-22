Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 957,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.28.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

