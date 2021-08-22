Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

