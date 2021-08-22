Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $840,737.50 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50.

On Monday, June 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,776,452.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $680.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.88. The company has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

