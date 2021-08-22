Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $12.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.06 billion. Tesla posted sales of $8.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $50.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.67 billion to $53.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $82.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.79 on Tuesday, hitting $680.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,841,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $667.88. Tesla has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

