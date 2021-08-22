Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,914 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,619,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 430,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,411,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 453,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $895.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. Research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

