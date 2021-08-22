Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.38 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 349,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,876,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

