Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

