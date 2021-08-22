Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of AZZ worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.47. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

