Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,046 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $474.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

