Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 302 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Platt Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.02 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

