Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $633,000 Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLQT. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

