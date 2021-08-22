TFC Financial Management Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TFC Financial Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,969 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 46,073 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 981.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 338,859 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $91,960,000 after purchasing an additional 307,525 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $80,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Microsoft by 8.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,983,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,230,000 after acquiring an additional 296,900 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

