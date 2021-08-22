TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 6%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price shot up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. 4,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,451,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,343,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 108,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

