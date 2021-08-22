The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.23-7.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-16% to $18.32-18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.27 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.27.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $330.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

