The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 22nd

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
NYSE:GUT opened at $8.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
