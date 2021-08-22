The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Hector A. Padilla Sells 1,154 Shares

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE HD opened at $329.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,809.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

