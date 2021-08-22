The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 11,405 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BATRA stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

