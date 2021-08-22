The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post $5.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.07 billion and the lowest is $5.02 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $19.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

NYSE PNC opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 160,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,692,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

