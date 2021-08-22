The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of RNK traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.14. The company has a market cap of £796.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83).

Get The Rank Group alerts:

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.