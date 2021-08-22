The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of RNK traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.14. The company has a market cap of £796.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83).
