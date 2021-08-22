The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $307.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $308.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

