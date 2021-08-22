The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Southern were worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

