TheStreet Upgrades BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.95.

NYSE BJ opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

