THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.79

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 24701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THKLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.36.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

