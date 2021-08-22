Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

