Tianyi Jiang Acquires 100,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $8.82 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVPT. William Blair began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

