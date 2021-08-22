Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s (TWM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$1.70 target price on the stock.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

TSE TWM opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$437.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

