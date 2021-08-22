Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) versus Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tilly's alerts:

73.0% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Tilly’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tilly’s and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s 4.41% 17.14% 5.23% Torrid N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tilly’s and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s 0 1 2 0 2.67 Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tilly’s presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Torrid has a consensus price target of $28.31, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Tilly’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Torrid.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilly’s and Torrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s $531.33 million 0.88 -$1.14 million ($0.04) -387.25 Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Torrid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilly’s.

Summary

Tilly’s beats Torrid on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.