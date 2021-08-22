Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

