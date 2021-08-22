Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,519.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$263,308,930.15.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,448.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,850.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$29.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.40. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

