Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $2.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 145.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Transocean by 155.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 853,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,448,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

