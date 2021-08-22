TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

