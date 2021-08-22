TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.80 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

