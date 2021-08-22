TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 131.6% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $222,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

