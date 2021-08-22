TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

