Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,766. The company has a market capitalization of $394.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

