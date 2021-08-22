TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives $25.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $9,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after buying an additional 404,396 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 60.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 153,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $919.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.