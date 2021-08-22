TrueFi Hits Market Cap of $86.88 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $86.88 million and $22.36 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00810130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00047535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00101692 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

