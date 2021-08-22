Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

TFC opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.