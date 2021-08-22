Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,199,000 after acquiring an additional 614,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

