Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $18,236,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,182 shares during the last quarter. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $15,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,105,000 after buying an additional 1,362,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,482,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 789,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.11 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

