Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 280,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,029,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 5,037.2% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 502,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 492,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

CAE opened at $27.25 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.22.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

