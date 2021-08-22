Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

HUM stock opened at $413.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

