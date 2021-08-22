Tscan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on August 25th (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tscan Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TCRX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Tscan Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCRX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). On average, analysts forecast that Tscan Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.