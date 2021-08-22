TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $34.50

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $35.54. TuSimple shares last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 3,759 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

