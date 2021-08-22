Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $516,000.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00.

TWLO stock opened at $340.93 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

