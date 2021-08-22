Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $64,762.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,116,498 shares in the company, valued at $37,862,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,578,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,181,037.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,575 shares of company stock worth $842,012 over the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYME opened at $1.06 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $182.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Tyme Technologies Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

