U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 702,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 128,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. 3,650,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

