UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $10.60 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.