United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

