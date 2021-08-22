UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,503,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,002,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $429.71 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

